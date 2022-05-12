Tents erected for Iftar party hosted by State govt at LB Stadium removed

Hyderabad: The tents erected during the Iftar party hosted by the State government at LB Stadium were removed by the agency; it made the ground available for sportspersons. According to officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), higher-ups had warned the agency to remove the tents from the stadium within two days.

Acting on this, the agency removed all poles and barricades and kept them at a corner of the ground. The agency employed additional staff to remove all poles and rods.The Hans India had carried an item (Iftar party tents at LB Stadium play spoilsport for summer camp on May 8) on tents erected for the Iftar party hosted by the government were lying at the stadium, making the summer camp for children a non-starter. Parents were unhappy and lodged a complaint with the SATS authorities. With the tents removed, budding sports persons were happy to occupy the entire stadium.