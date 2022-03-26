TET in June; B Ed, DLED candidates eligible

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday said that candidates pursuing B Ed, DLED final year students are eligible for the teacher eligibility test (TET) exam this year.

This was informed by convener Radha Reddy here. The government decided to give a chance to B Ed, DLED candidates to appear for the test. While 2017 syllabus and norms are allowed to conduct the exam, the fee is just Rs 300 per one, two or both, the official said.

Online applications will be received from March 26 to April 16. Desk help services are to be offered to the candidates from March 26, the convener said. The TET exam will be conducted on June 12 and the results to be announced on 27, the official said.