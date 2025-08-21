TG attracted Rs 54,000 crore investments in life sciences: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced that the Life Sciences sector in Telangana has witnessed remarkable growth. Since December 2023, the sector has attracted investments worth Rs 54,000 crore, positioning Hyderabad as a global leader in life sciences.

The Minister chaired the 6th Board Meeting of the Telangana Life Sciences Foundation in Hyderabad on Wednesday, in his capacity as Chairman. Board members including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy, Laurus Labs ED & CEO Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and Shakti Nagappan participated in the meeting.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that over 2 lakh new jobs have been created in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical technology, and vaccine production.

“Hyderabad now ranks among the world’s top seven life sciences clusters, and it is the only Indian city to achieve this distinction,” he said. He noted that global giants such as Lilly, Amgen, MSD, Zoetis, Evernorth, and Olympus have chosen Hyderabad as their preferred hub.

Telangana will soon unveil its Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy, which he described as “a cutting-edge policy framework designed to attract large-scale investments.” The state has set an ambitious target to scale its Life Sciences economy to USD 250 billion by 2030, aiming to make Telangana the Life Sciences Capital of Asia. The Minister further proposed preparing a feasibility report for establishing the Telangana School of Life Sciences.