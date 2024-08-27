TG board exposes chinks in Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board on Monday unanimously opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and became the first board in the country to oppose the Bill. The board termed it a retrograde step to target the Muslim community and Waqf institutions.

A board meeting, presided over by Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussani and attended by seven members, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, resolved to reject the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. The board rejected the Bill and condemned the divisive agenda being pushed through the controversial legislation. The meeting also resolved to meet the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill to present the requisite documents/data. It decided to meet all chairpersons/CEOs of Waqf Boards of States ruled by non-BJP parties.

Asad said the State Waqf Board became the first board in the country to oppose the ‘unconstitutional’ Waqf Amendment Bill. He thanked CM A Revanth Reddy for his support in opposing the Bill.

The meeting studied carefully and diligently the proposed Bill, clause by clause, and discussed issues with legal experts and administrators.

“It is obvious to the board that the proposed Bill has been prepared with a particular mindset and aims at destroying the autonomy of the Waqf Board and the very institution by bringing the Waqfs under the total control of the collectors, who will be free to claim and determine any Waqf property as government property and give directions to Mutawallis (custodians), and its compliance will be binding on Mutawallis,” a resolution said.

“The Bill destroys the structure of Waqf Council and Waqf Board by making them nominated, introducing essentially two non-Muslim members, and leaving scope for the council and the board to eventually become non-Muslim-dominated,” the resolution said.

The Telangana Waqf Board also mentioned that the proposed Bill seeks to perpetuate communal discrimination, as several provisions are in direct contrast with those of the Hindu Endowment Act.

The board felt that the Bill is a direct infringement of Articles 14, 19, 21, 25, and 300-A of the constitution as it interferes with the freedom of religion and right to property in as much as it prohibits a Muslim from dealing with his/her own property unless he/her is certified to be a practicing Muslim for five years.