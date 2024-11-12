TG Deputy Collectors condemn attacks on officials in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Deputy Collectors Association strongly condemned the assault on Vikarabad officials at a public hearing conducted for land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City in Vikarabad district. The Association demanded the government take strict action against the persons responsible for the attack.

The Association said that the attack on Vikarabad District Collector, additional Collector, KADA special officer, and other Revenue officials at the Gram Sabha meeting was uncalled for. The officials demanded immediate and effective measures to protect officials on duty and urged the government to take strict action against the anti-social elements that provoked the violence under the guise of a farmer’s protest.

The Association emphasised the need for stringent action to prevent such events in the future and to ensure the safety of government officials involved in critical public service.