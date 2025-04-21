TG EAPCET 2025 Results to Be Sent via SMS, Says JNTU Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is making it easier for students to get their TG EAPCET 2025 results. Instead of logging in to the website, students will now receive their results directly on their registered mobile numbers.

In the past, students had to log in to the website to check their results, but sometimes server issues or slow website load times made it hard to access them. This year, JNTU-Hyderabad will send the results by SMS, which will include the candidate’s performance and rank. The full scorecard will still be available to download on the official website: https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in/.

Important Updates:

The AM stream entrance test hall tickets are now available to download from the website.

Engineering entrance exam admit cards will be available from April 22.

The hall tickets will have a QR code, which students can scan to get directions to their exam centres using Google Maps. The map will show the route, distance, and estimated travel time, even considering traffic.

The entrance exam will start on April 29. The results will be announced about 10 days after the exam ends.

So far, 3.05 lakh students have registered for the entrance test. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs.5,000 is April 24.



