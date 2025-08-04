TG emerging as an international handloom hub: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has underlined that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has actively promoted the textile sector through the ‘Make in India’ programme and is implementing the ‘5F’ strategy: Farm to fibre, fabric, fashion, and foreign markets.

In his speech, after inaugurating a week-long festival to celebrate National Handloom Day on Sunday, he observed that the handloom sector had experienced consistent growth over the past 11 years. According to him, this sector currently contributes 2.3% to the country's GDP, with 13% of industrial production and 12% of exports coming from handloom products. As a result, India has become the sixth-largest exporter of handloom and textiles worldwide, with exports valued at Rs. 3 lakh crore for the 2023-24 period.

The Modi government aims to increase this figure to Rs. 9 lakh crore by 2030. Additionally, comprehensive support is being provided through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Union Minister emphasised the crucial role of the handloom and textile industry in India’s economy, stating that it provided employment to millions and significantly boosted foreign exchange reserves. After agriculture, the handloom sector generated the most jobs, employing approximately 5 crore individuals, both directly and indirectly.

Through the National Handloom Development Project (NHDP), the central government supported handloom weavers by providing marketing opportunities in international markets and developing essential infrastructure, the Minister said. Additionally, subsidised loans were available to weavers.

The Modi government also offered a monthly pension of Rs. 8,000 to national and state award-winning weavers, along with scholarships of Rs. 2 lakh per year for the children of weavers interested in pursuing higher education in the textile field. Additionally, efforts were being made to recognise weavers by offering them support to participate in both domestic and international exhibitions. “Approximately 20 handloom workers from Telangana showcased our weaving art at expos in Australia, Germany, Italy, and the United States. Consequently, local handloom workers gained valuable insights into the global market and how to promote our products.”

All told, Telangana was emerging as an international handloom hub, with its weaving prowess gaining worldwide recognition. The state had over 17,000 handloom weavers and about 48,000 associated workers, who were essential to the handloom sector.

Their artistry was evident in products such as Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal sarees, Narayanapet cotton sarees, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Telia Rumal, and Warangal carpets, all of which had attained Geographical Indication (GI) tags and international acclaim.

The accomplishments of Telangana’s handloom workers, who had successfully brought the state’s art to a global audience, “are a source of pride for all of us”. To further promote this progress, Prime Minister Modi was encouraging weavers, he said.

The Secunderabad MP mentioned that the Centre proposed creating seven world-class PM-MITRA parks (PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) across the country and the one allocated to Telangana would significantly benefit the region. The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal was expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crore and create employment opportunities for 2 lakh people, directly and indirectly.

Moreover, due to Modi’s initiatives, 100 electronic jacquards had been distributed in Telangana, and 31 handloom producer companies had been established, Kishan Reddy stated. The government was quickly implementing programs to revive the production of Himru fabric, Pithambari sarees, and Armoor silk sarees. Clusters in Siddipet, Kamalapur, Dubbaka, and Warangal were being developed, and as part of the Samarth Skill Training Program, over 900 weavers had received training.

“We are providing assistance for adopting modern weaving methods. “We have provided Mudra loans of Rs 70 crore to establish handlooms and support weavers. Modi is dedicated to advancing the handloom sector in every possible way,” the Minister said.

Kishan Reddy urged everyone to support the handloom sector and promote handloom products. “Only then will our culture receive the recognition it deserves, and our weavers will feel motivated to foster the pride of our nation,” he remarked.