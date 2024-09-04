  • Menu
TG floods: Congress slams KCR's indifference

TG floods: Congress slams KCR’s indifference
Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday questioned the ‘indifferent’ behavior of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who remained silent as the State was facing flood-like situation, while his son ‘forgot the social responsibility’ on social media.

PCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud has come down heavily on BRS president and opposition leader K Chandrashekar Rao for taking rest in his farmhouse while the people of Telangana are suffering from flood-related problems.

The Congress MLC also slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for spreading malicious propaganda on social media, while relaxing in England. "KTR is on a vacation in England, but is tweeting on social media against the State government, forgetting his social responsibility as the leader of the opposition party," he pointed out.

