TG govt to allot 200 acres for AI City in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State government has announced the allocation of 200 acres for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City and will host the prestigious AI Global Summit in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the schedule of much-anticipated Global AI Summit which will be held at HICC, Hyderabad on September 5 and 6.

The Chief Minister along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other senior officials unveiled a logo of the Global AI Summit and announced the schedule.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The Global AI Summit represents our commitment to positioning our state at the forefront of technological innovation. We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad,”. The summit, with its overarching theme “Making AI Work for Everyone”, aims to explore how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society. The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers and academicians.

Minister Sridhar Babu stated, “The Global AI Summit showcases Telangana’s dedication to harnessing the power of AI. This event will be a key platform for knowledge sharing, fostering innovation, and exploring AI’s potential to tackle global challenges.”

This summit is poised to be a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of AI and its impact on the world. It offers unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking and collaboration for AI enthusiasts.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of over 50 speakers, attracting 2,000 delegates representing various segments such as industry, academia, startups, government and foundations. The summit will also witness the launch of “Telangana’s AI Compendium” and other groundbreaking announcements for the future of the state’s AI ecosystem.