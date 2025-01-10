TG govt to pay salaries to all GP staff every month

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced its intention to pay salaries to all the employees working in the Gram Panchayats on the lines of State government employees every month. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to make necessary arrangements to pay salaries regularly to the staff of the panchayats.

“As many as 92,351 employees are working in the gram panchayats in the State and it requires Rs 116 crore to pay salaries to them every month. For this, State Panchayat Raj and Finance Department officials will adopt a clear policy without delay in the payment of salaries to all the employees. Their salaries will be paid through the green channel,” the CM said.

Revanth Reddy held a review with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department officials at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to clear all the pending bills of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The officials have been asked to pay all the bills related to about 1.26 lakh employment works since April last year.

The CM further instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that the funds released from the Centre to the panchayats are allocated and utilised for the development of villages regularly. Revanth Reddy alerted the officials to collect the funds due from the Union government under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana schemes before the end of this financial year.