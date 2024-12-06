TG govt’s thumbs up for H-CITI project to shore up infra in city

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen the civic infrastructure, the State government has approved the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Project (H-CITI) project at the cost of Rs 5,942 crore.

Under the new project in the GHMC limits, the MA and UD Department would take up various projects, which include the construction of a first-level, one-way flyover at NFCL junction, Jubilee Hills; the construction of a three-lane, uni-directional underpass at TV-9 junction; and road-widening works in many zones in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Construction of a 6-lane bi-directional flyover from Miyapur X Road to Alwyn X Road and a 3-lane uni-directional underpass from Lingampally to Gachibowli, ROB at Serilingampally railway station, widening and development of a 150/100-foot road from NH 65 to Ameenpur, widening and development of a 215-foot road from CP, Cyberabad office to Gachibowli Junction, and widening and development of a road to 150 feet from Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower Road would also be taken up. All the works would be taken up in five packages.

The respective utility department would prepare estimates for shifting of utility. The EPC agency will execute the utility shifting under the supervision of the utility department. The Commissioner of GHMC has already requested the government to accord administrative sanction for 23 works under the H-CITI project. The expenditure to be met from the State budget allocated in every FY towards assistance to GHMC under H-CITI. Tenders will be called for flyovers/ROB projects under the EPC method and to commence the works and carry out land/property acquisition and utility shifting simultaneously with the grounding of the project to save delay.