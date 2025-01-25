  • Menu
TG High Court Chief Justice receives warm welcome in Wanaparthy

Highlights

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi welcomed the Chief Justice of the State High Court, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, who arrived to participate in an official meeting with the judges of Wanaparthy district.

Wanaparthy District : On Friday, the Chief Justice of the State High Court arrived in Wanaparthy district to participate in an official meeting with the judges of Wanaparthy district. The Collector, Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, RDO Subramanyam I.D.O.C welcomed him at the premises.

Later, the Chief Justice of the High Court participated in a meeting with the judges at the district court conference hall.





