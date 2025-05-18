  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG Inter Board urged to hike remuneration for exam duties

TG Inter Board urged to hike remuneration for exam duties
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA-475) has urged the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to increase...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA-475) has urged the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to increase remuneration for examination duties in view of the rising transportation costs and other expenses. Association president Dr. Vasukula Srinivas and secretary Dr. Koppisetty Suresh stated that they had submitted a representation to the BIE Secretary last month and he had responded positively. The as-sociation leaders emphasised that remuneration should be increased for those currently busy with the Intermediate advance supplementary exams and Inter evaluation duties. They also insisted that the enhanced amounts should be released immediately and without any deductions.

Considering the intense heat, they sought installation of air coolers in the evaluation centres and cool water cans.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick