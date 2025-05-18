TG Inter Board urged to hike remuneration for exam duties

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA-475) has urged the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to increase remuneration for examination duties in view of the rising transportation costs and other expenses. Association president Dr. Vasukula Srinivas and secretary Dr. Koppisetty Suresh stated that they had submitted a representation to the BIE Secretary last month and he had responded positively. The as-sociation leaders emphasised that remuneration should be increased for those currently busy with the Intermediate advance supplementary exams and Inter evaluation duties. They also insisted that the enhanced amounts should be released immediately and without any deductions.

Considering the intense heat, they sought installation of air coolers in the evaluation centres and cool water cans.