TG mulls new scheme for regularisation of houses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to launch a new scheme for the regularisation of the houses constructed in the government lands. Eyeing to generate at least Rs 7,000 crore through the new scheme, the government officials, who are currently studying GO 59 issued by the previous government for regularisation of such houses, will soon come out with a new fee structure for this purpose.

As many as 50,000 applications are pending before the government and most of them were received from Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal districts before the Congress came to power in the state in December 2023, top officials said, adding that the previous government had regularized the houses built up to 125 yards free of cost. Those who constructed houses on 125-250 yards, have been asked to pay 25 per cent of the market value of the land in the respective areas.

A penalty fee of 50 per cent of the market value of the land was fixed for the houses built on plots between 250 and 500 yards and 75 per cent fee to the houses constructed in the area between 500 and 750 yards and 100 per cent fee was collected from the houses constructed above 750 yards.

Sensing some discrepancies took place in the regularization process earlier, the Congress government withheld the GO and stopped issuing conveyance deeds immediately after coming to power in 2023. All the applications were also under scrutiny in the wake of allegations of involvement of BRS leaders' role in the encroachment of the government lands.

Soon after verification of the applications, the government will take a call and announce a new scheme for the regularization of the illegally constructed houses.

“The government is reviewing the fee structure under GO 59 and revising them according to the current market value of the lands finalized by the Gram Panchayats and Municipal Administration and Urban Development,” officials explained. Accordingly, the fee for regularization will also be enhanced.

Recently, the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) generated a good amount of revenue for the government. The new scheme is expected to add more funds to the state’s coffers in the wake of the government facing fund crunch in the 2025-26 financial year.