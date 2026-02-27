TG people will bear hunger but not domination: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted that the people of Telangana may bear hunger but will never accept domination, underlining the state’s legacy of resistance and self-respect.

Addressing the valedictory session of a training programme for newly recruited Group-I and Group-II officers, the Chief Minister said Telangana’s history is rooted in struggles against oppression. He recalled the sacrifices of tribal leaders such as Komaram Bheem and Ranji Gond, stating that they did not fight for kingdoms but rebelled against domination. He also referred to Sammakka and Saralamma, who revolted against the Kakatiya Empire, and said they are revered for their sacrifice for justice, equality, and freedom.

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the Chief Minister said, though they were students and job aspirants until recently, they have now been entrusted with the task of serving nearly four crore people of Telangana. He urged them to keep in mind the aspirations of people and the spirit of the martyrs while discharging their duties in public administration.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that out of six lakh aspirants, 582 candidates secured Group-I posts and 1,775 were selected for Group-II services. Group-I posts had not been filled for 15 years; so, the present “people’s government” had conducted the recruitment process to fulfil long-pending aspirations.

Mentioning that the state government had reformed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), the Chief Minister said competent individuals were appointed as chairman and members.

Steps were taken to prevent irregularities, including question paper leaks. Referring to legal challenges over the recruitment process, he said the government stood by the selected candidates, maintaining that they were chosen on merit, and pursued the matter up to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister advised the officers to uphold integrity and humanity in their service.

“Do not forget your responsibility after becoming officials. It is your duty to effectively deliver welfare schemes to the people. You are the eyes and ears of the government,” he said, adding that he met them with emotional attachment rather than as formality.

Revanth asked the officers to draw inspiration from noted civil servant S. R. Sankaran before assuming office and to always respect and care for their parents.

He announced that the government is weighing a piece of legislation to deduct 10 to 15 per cent of the salary of employees who neglect their parents.