TG-RERA show-cause notices to major developers for violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has issued show cause notices to multiple developers for violations.

Godrej Properties, Navanami Elevate Project, Vertex Viraat Project, Swargaseema Ameya Project, and Thirumala Hills, among others have received the show cause notices.

The authority observed that while some companies included the registration number, their advertisements failed to comply with established RERA guidelines. Specifically, in the case of Swargaseema Construction’s Ameya project, the authority noted significant violations, such as non-compliant font sizes and the omission of the full project name. Most critically, the project was registered as a ‘layout’ but was misleadingly advertised as a ‘Full Residential Project.’

Under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, every real estate project exceeding 500 square meters and apartments proposed more than 8 units must be mandatorily registered with TG-RERA. Developers are permitted to advertise, market, or sell units only after the authority has thoroughly scrutinised the project details and assigned a unique RERA registration number. This number must be prominently displayed in all promotional materials.

The RERA warned promoters/developers, real estate agents and advertisement channels against misleading homebuyers through pre-launch advertisements without valid TG RERA registration. The Authority emphasised that any attempt to attract buyers or solicit investments before obtaining formal registration is a direct violation of the act.