TG sets up helpline for stranded citizens in Middle East

Hyderabad: In light of escalating geopolitical tensions and recent military developments in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, the Telangana government has activated a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. This initiative aims to assist and respond swiftly to any concerns related to Telangana residents who may currently be residing or travelling in the affected regions.

As per the latest available inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies abroad, no Telangana citizens have been reported as directly impacted thus far. However, as a proactive measure, the helpline has been established to offer guidance, collect information, and extend support to families or individuals who may require assistance or wish to report concerns. Citizens can reach out to the following helpline contacts for any support or information: Vandhana, Personal Secretary to Resident Commissioner – 9871999044; G Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer – 9643723157; Javed Hussain, Liaison Officer - 9910014749; and CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer - 9949351270.

Senior officials of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi are maintaining regular coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy officials, and other relevant central authorities.