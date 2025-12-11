Google Appoints Amin Vahdat to Lead AI Infrastructure Expansion

Google has appointed longtime executive Amin Vahdat as its new chief technologist for AI infrastructure, according to a report from Semafor citing an internal company memo. The move underscores the tech giant’s escalating investment in the computing backbone required to power modern artificial intelligence systems.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Google significantly ramps up spending on data centres and specialised hardware. The company’s capital expenditures are expected to exceed $90 billion by the end of the year, a clear reflection of the growing demands of AI workloads.

“This change establishes AI Infrastructure as a key focus area for the company,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in the memo, highlighting the strategic weight behind the decision.

Google, which develops its own tensor processing units (TPUs), is banking on scale and internal innovation to stay competitive in the rapidly intensifying AI race. Tech giants across the industry are fighting for leadership, with compute capacity emerging as the defining advantage.

Microsoft continues to pour resources into data centres while strengthening its partnership with OpenAI, and Amazon is expanding its custom chip portfolio to bolster AWS. Amid this competition, Google’s appointment of Vahdat signals a renewed push to fortify its position at the forefront of AI infrastructure development.