Millie Bobby Brown Says Filming on Yas Island Has Been an “Amazing Experience”

After the recent turn of events in the final season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown sure deserves a well-earned holiday, and she’s chosen Yas Island Abu Dhabi for the ultimate escape.

The video opens with Millie floating on a pool inflatable, joking that she’s “upside down once again,” but this time in a new setting: the sun-drenched, action-packed escape that is Yas Island. Her break from Hawkins takes a nostalgic twist when she she spots an 80s-style bicycle, an Easter egg fans will instantly recognize from the show.

What begins as a carefree getaway quickly turns into an adrenaline-fuelled adventure as Millie swaps rifts and Demogorgons for all things fast, crazy, and sunshine-filled. Viewers follow her across Yas Island’s iconic attractions; from Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Yas Beach.

But just as her holiday settles into bliss, a walkie-talkie suddenly appears.

Static. Crackle. Then a chilling alert breaks through: “Code Red.”

In an instant, Millie’s sunny escape takes an unexpected turn, hinting that something bigger is unfolding. The mystery will unravel across upcoming episodes filmed around Yas Island’s most iconic locations.

Millie Bobby Brown said: “Filming on Yas Island has been such an amazing experience for me. From the theme parks to the incredible attractions, there is so much to see and do. It is the perfect setting to bring Stranger Things to life in our videos, and I’m thrilled that fans in Abu Dhabi and across the region will get to enjoy both the excitement of Yas Island and the mystery of Hawkins. It has been so special to be here and share in all the fun.”

Stay tuned as this unfolding story continues, fans can follow Millie’s adventures in the upcoming episodes on Yas Island’s official social media channels.

Stranger Things: Experience packages are now available on yasisland.com.