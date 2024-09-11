TGBIE extends last date for Inter 1st yr admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday once again extended the last date for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 up to September 15.

According to TGBIE officials, the board extended the deadline due to heavy rains that lashed the State over the past few days. Principals of junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to make first-year admissions till the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, and a list of such colleges has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.