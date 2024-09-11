  • Menu
TGBIE extends last date for Inter 1st yr admissions

TGBIE extends last date for Inter 1st yr admissions
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday once again extended the last date for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 up to September 15.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday once again extended the last date for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 up to September 15.

According to TGBIE officials, the board extended the deadline due to heavy rains that lashed the State over the past few days. Principals of junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to make first-year admissions till the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, and a list of such colleges has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.

