TGF India welcomes landmark SC ruling on menstrual health

The Girl Foundation (TGF) India has welcomed the landmark Supreme Court verdict recognising menstrual health and hygiene as an integral part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Describing the judgment as historic, the organisation said it affirms that dignity, health, and equality cannot be conditional for girls and women.

Inviting the print and electronic media to a press meet on the verdict, TGF India noted that for years, lack of access to sanitary products, safe toilets and accurate information has forced many girls to miss school, affected their health, and compromised their dignity. The judgment, it said, validates the lived experiences of millions and places accountability on the system.

The organisation highlighted that the Supreme Court’s directions offer a clear roadmap focusing on access, infrastructure, education and monitoring, especially in government schools and underserved communities.

As a grassroots NGO, TGF India expressed readiness to support government efforts through awareness campaigns, outreach initiatives, and on-ground implementation. Menstrual health, it asserted, is not charity but a fundamental right linked to justice and equality.