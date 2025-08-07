TGMC slaps cases against fake docs in Siddipet town

Hyderabad: Telangana Medical Council, Hyderabad has ensured FIRs are registered against multiple fake doctors / RMPs / Rural Medical Practitioners in Siddipet Town.

According to a press release issued here, based on a complaint filed by Dr Dhandam Lalaiah Kumar, Registrar TGMC, and Dr K Mahesh Kumar, Chairman of the Telangana Medical Council, cases were registered under the NMC and TSMPR Acts against fake doctors and RMPs operating within the limits of Siddipet I Town Police Station.

Cases have been registered against the following RMP/Fake Doctors – Prasad First Aid Center, Gandhi Nagar, Siddipet – KS Prasad. Bhargavi First Aid Center, Near Koti Lingala Temple, Indira Nagar, Siddipet – Murali, Raja Rajeshwari First Aid Center, Gandhi Nagar, Siddipet – A Sudhakar Reddy, Sathvika Clinic, Near NGO’s Colony, Siddipet – D Nagaraju. Similarly, Vitthoba Varalakshmi First Aid Center, Near Kotilingala Temple, Indira Nagar, Siddipet – Vitthoba.

The TGMC Vice Chairman Dr Srinivas said that administering medicines and treatment without proper qualifications or diagnosis by such fake doctors can endanger lives. Legally, Rural Medical Practitioners are not recognized as doctors. They neither possess valid qualifications nor are they authorized to practice medicine. The vice chairman suggested general public to report fake doctors in their areas through WhatsApp on the number 9154382727.