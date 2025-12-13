Eesha Rebba stuns in black saree

After nearly three years away from the big screen, actress Eesha Rebba is making a much-awaited comeback, and fans are clearly delighted. The teaser of her upcoming film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, released a few days ago, marked her return and instantly caught attention, with many surprised and pleased to see her back in action. Adding to the renewed buzz, Eesha is also actively promoting 3 Roses Season 2, making her presence felt again after a long, quiet phase.

As part of the promotions for both projects, Eesha recently shared a fresh set of photographs that quickly grabbed attention online. Dressed in a simple black saree, she opted for understated elegance rather than flashy styling. With her hair left open, minimal makeup, and a delicate silver necklace, the actress let her natural charm take centre stage.

The sleeveless blouse, subtly detailed with silver embellishments, added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look. Skipping heavy jewellery worked in her favour, keeping the overall appearance light, graceful, and effortlessly stylish. In a few candid frames, Eesha is seen casually playing with her hair, giving off a relaxed, almost unposed vibe that added a soft, slightly flirtatious charm to the pictures.

With Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi building curiosity and 3 Roses Season 2 set to premiere on Aha from December 13, Eesha Rebba’s return has clearly reignited interest among audiences. Her comeback phase, both on-screen and off, seems to be gaining steady momentum.