Adhira Talkies reveals ‘WIFE’ title and first look

Adhira Talkies Production No.1, titled WIFE, was officially launched with the unveiling of its title and first look at a grand event attended by several prominent filmmakers and industry personalities. The film is being produced under the Adhira Talkies banner with the backing of Cinitary Media Works, a production house that has contributed to over 100 films across the industry.

Directed by Srinivas, popularly known as Bujji, WIFE stars Naren Tej and Suhana in the lead roles. The technical team includes Murali Krishna Varma as cinematographer, Satya Kashyap as music director, and Nandamuri Hari as editor. The title and first look were unveiled amidst encouragement and guidance from noted directors, adding to the buzz around the project.

Chief guest and director Chandra Mahesh praised the team, stating that the strong media presence itself reflected the film’s potential. He highlighted the support of Cinitary Media Works and its CEO Venkat as a major strength, adding that the title WIFE aptly symbolizes strength and support within a family.

Director Samudra echoed similar sentiments, calling the title relatable and meaningful, while wishing success to the talented team behind the project. Producer Rama Satyanarayana credited Cinitary Media Works as the backbone of the film and revealed that K Music has acquired the audio rights, calling it a significant boost.

Director Bujji revealed that the film is a crime and suspense thriller and confirmed the completion of its first schedule, with the next schedule set to begin soon. Lead actress Suhana described her role as challenging, while actor Naren Tej shared his journey from an IT career to films, expressing confidence that WIFE will connect with audiences.

With a strong technical crew and positive industry backing, WIFE has begun its journey with promising expectations.