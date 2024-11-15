TGPSC all set for holding Group-III exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is all set for the upcoming Group III exam that is scheduled for November 17 and 18. According to the officials, around 1,401 centres are set up across the State. As many as 1,375 Group-III posts have been notified by the TGPSC in 2024.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions, that is, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates will be permitted into the centre from 8:30 am for the morning session exam and 1:30 pm onwards for the afternoon session.

The centre gates will be closed by 9:30 am for the forenoon session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centres after the closing of the gates. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the Commission’s website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The hall ticket used for the first session must be used for the remaining sessions of the exams as well.