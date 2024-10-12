TGPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket likely to he released in two days

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the arrangements for the conduct of the Group 1 Main Examinations, set to take place at the Hyderabad center (under HMDA) from October 21 to 27. Commission Secretary Naveen Nicholas confirmed that candidates can begin downloading their hall tickets from the TGPSC website starting October 14, with availability extended until the day before each exam.

The Group 1 mains will consist of seven papers, each lasting three hours and carrying 150 marks. Candidates are encouraged to download their hall tickets in a timely manner and to reach out for assistance if needed. A toll-free helpline is available at 040-23542185 and 040-23542187, where commission officials will address any issues during working days.

This recruitment process aims to fill a total of 563 Group 1 positions, and with the exams fast approaching, candidates are advised to remain vigilant for updates from the commission as the examination dates draw near.