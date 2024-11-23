Live
- Chandrababu Praises Mahayuti Alliance for Maharashtra Assembly Elections win
- Where Drops Define Destiny: The Elite Chronicles of IPC's 30th Revolution
- Aahwahan Foundation Launches “Sapnon Ke Sawari” Initiative to Empower Differently-Abled Individuals
- Are Market-linked Plans Suitable for First-time Investors?
- Vijay to host farmers, landowners who provided venue for TVK’s first meet in TN
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool candidates declared elected from Naihati, Sitai; leading in other four seats too
- Black Friday 2024: Amazon, Samsung, Sony Discounts Unveiled; More Brands To Join
- UP bypolls: NDA leads in early trends, SP trails behind
- MVA stunned as MahaYuti heads to landslide win in Maharashtra polls
- Trends in Maha and J'khand a reflection of 'Modi magic': BJP
Just In
TGPSC likely to announce Group-1 Exam Results by February 19
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (Tgpsc) is poised to release the results for the main examinations of 563 Group-1 posts by February 19, 2024, adhering to its policy of completing recruitment within a year of advertisement.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (Tgpsc) is poised to release the results for the main examinations of 563 Group-1 posts by February 19, 2024, adhering to its policy of completing recruitment within a year of advertisement.
Following the application process that saw an overwhelming response of 4,03,645 candidates, the commission conducted the preliminary examination on June 9. This resulted in the selection of 31,382 candidates for the main exams, which proceeded with a total of 31,403 participants, including those granted permission from the High Court.
Out of the candidates who sat for the main examinations, 21,093 individuals wrote the demanding 7-paper tests. The Tgpsc commenced the evaluation of answer sheets in the second week of November, employing a meticulous process where each paper is evaluated twice. Should there be a significant discrepancy between the two evaluations, a third stage will be initiated to finalize the marks.
Once the evaluation process is complete, the commission will undertake the verification of certificates in a 1:2 ratio based on evaluation and merit, projecting that this stage will require an additional three months.