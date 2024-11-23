TGPSC likely to announce Group-1 Exam Results by February 19

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (Tgpsc) is poised to release the results for the main examinations of 563 Group-1 posts by February 19, 2024, adhering to its policy of completing recruitment within a year of advertisement.

Following the application process that saw an overwhelming response of 4,03,645 candidates, the commission conducted the preliminary examination on June 9. This resulted in the selection of 31,382 candidates for the main exams, which proceeded with a total of 31,403 participants, including those granted permission from the High Court.

Out of the candidates who sat for the main examinations, 21,093 individuals wrote the demanding 7-paper tests. The Tgpsc commenced the evaluation of answer sheets in the second week of November, employing a meticulous process where each paper is evaluated twice. Should there be a significant discrepancy between the two evaluations, a third stage will be initiated to finalize the marks.

Once the evaluation process is complete, the commission will undertake the verification of certificates in a 1:2 ratio based on evaluation and merit, projecting that this stage will require an additional three months.