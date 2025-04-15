TGPSC refutes allegations against Group-1 recruitment process

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has strongly denied the allegations surrounding the Group-1 examination results, calling them baseless and motivated.

In a statement issued on Monday, TGPSC clarified that certain individuals with vested interests are deliberately spreading misinformation to tarnish the credibility of the Commission. It alleged that some private coaching centres are behind the false propaganda, aiming to mislead aspirants and discredit the recruitment process.

TGPSC defended the evaluation procedure, stating that expert evaluators assessed the answer scripts strictly following protocol. The Commission also noted that it is not unusual for candidates to receive the same marks in examinations with limited-mark questions.

The Commission expressed concern over malicious rumours targeting the topper from the Scheduled Tribe category, labelling such actions as deeply unfortunate and discriminatory.

Addressing concerns about a large number of selected women candidates coming from a single centre, TGPSC explained that a special exam centre was set up at Koti Women’s College for the convenience of female candidates. Around 25 per cent of all women candidates appeared for the exam at that location, and most of them who were selected happened to write the exam there.

TGPSC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and fairness in the recruitment process and urged candidates not to fall prey to misleading narratives.