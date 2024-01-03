TGPWU, IFAT support trucker’s protest, demands govt to withdraw new penal law against hit-and-run

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App-Based Transport (IFAT) workers extended support to the nationwide truckers’ protest and demanded the government to withdraw the new penal law against hit-and-run

TGPWU President and IFAT National General Secretary Shaik Salauddin on Tuesday said that the new penal law with provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment and fine against those accused of the hit-and-run case as transporters fear a further shortage of drivers for heavy vehicles. “We are against the new provision and demand its withdrawal as soon as possible as there is already 25-30 per cent shortage of drivers in the transport industry and such a law will only deepen this shortage,” he said

The law is being enforced without taking representatives of the transport department into confidence, Salauddin said the provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment and up to Rs 7 lakh of fine in hit-and-run cases has created panic among drivers and many of them are contemplating quitting this job, while the same will also discourage youth to go in this field he feared. We have extended our support to the State and national-level body, he said there are around lakh taxis/cabs in the State out of over 1.5 million taxis in India that generate employment for crores of people. “Such a one-sided and unthoughtful provision is just discouraging them,” Salauddin added.