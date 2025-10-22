TGSPDCL launches drive for EV charging stations with subsidy

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a special drive to promote the establishment of Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EV PCS) under the Central government’s "Pradhan Mantri Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE)” scheme.

As part of this initiative, on Tuesday morning, Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman & Managing Director, TGSPDCL, visited the Telangana Secretariat parking areas to examine the feasibility of setting up EV Public Charging Stations (EV PCS) at suitable locations.

The CMD stated that individuals or entities setting up EV PCS in major cities and industrial zones across the state will be eligible for a subsidy ranging from 70 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on the category of the location. To ensure effective implementation, the CMD and the VC & MD of REDCO held a meeting with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) last week.

To simplify the registration process, a special module has been developed in the SASA mobile application, the CMD informed. Interested applicants can inform their local Assistant Engineer, who will then visit the proposed site and record the details in the app.