TGSPDCL shows its ‘power’: Secretariat goes offline, admin at standstill for over 3 hours!

Hyderabad: The other day, when the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL), following an electrocution mishap, decided to remove across the city all dangerously overhanging cable and other wires, nobody could have imagined that they would show their ‘power’ right at the Secretariat!

That is exactly what they did on Thursday, thanks to their efforts over the past few days, the epicenter of the state administration was crippled. The state Secretariat went offline, disrupting the routine network administration for more than 3 hours. There was internet blackout, including in some key administration wings due to “technical problems”, forcing physical and online visitors to wait indefinitely for the redressal of their grievances.

When contacted, officials said that the internet services were down in the morning hours soon after the Secretariat staff reported for duty. Important services in the Finance, Revenue, Treasury and IT Departments, which rely completely on the networks, came to a standstill.

Consequently, the movement of files to various departments, clearance of bills and day-to-day communication between and among the departments, including CMO office and GAD (General Administration Department), were stopped due to glitches in the internet services.

Likewise, “e-office and digital services were also paralyzed during the working hours till the evening. The Section offices connected with internet services stopped their services completely”, Secretariat officials said. The IT team rectified the errors in the evening and services were restored thereafter slowly.

Enquiries revealed that removal of some cable wires around Secretariat could have been the main reason for the blackout of internet services.

The TGSPDCL had taken up a drive to remove cable wires across the city following the government’s recent directions to free the city from dangling wires on busy roads as well as in colonies to protect people from contacting live wires during heavy rains.

The officials said that the Electricity Department had been removing cable wires at BRK Bhavan, which is close to state Secretariat. Some of the cables were linked to internet services in the Secretariat.

It may be recalled that a tragedy occurred during a Krishna Janmashtami rally in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur area on August 17 when a temple chariot struck a live high-tension wire, leading to the deaths of five people and injuring four others.