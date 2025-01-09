TGSRTC Plans 6,432 Special Buses for Sankranti Festival Travel

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to operate 6,432 special buses for the upcoming Sankranti festival to accommodate increased passenger demand. Services will run on key dates, including January 10, 11, 12, 19, and 20, targeting both outbound and return journeys.

The special buses will operate from major hubs in Hyderabad, such as MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramgarh, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Bowenpally, and Gachibowli. To ensure passenger comfort, TGSRTC has set up facilities including pandals, seating arrangements, drinking water, mobile toilets, and public address systems at these locations.

In line with Government Order No. 16 (2003), TGSRTC has revised fares for these special services. A fare hike of up to 1.50 times the normal rates will apply exclusively to the special buses on January 10, 11, 12, 19, and 20. Regular fares will remain unchanged for other services. The corporation clarified that free transport for women under the Mahalaxmi scheme will continue on Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses.

Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance through the official website, [www.tgsrtcbus.in](http://www.tgsrtcbus.in), or by contacting the call center at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for detailed information.

To address the anticipated rush during return journeys on January 19 and 20, TGSRTC has made provisions to deploy buses as per passenger demand. Empty buses will be returned promptly to avoid delays on high-traffic routes.