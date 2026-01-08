TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 special buses for Sankranti rush

Hyderabad: To ensure the seamless transportation of citizens heading to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced the operation of 6,431 special buses. These services will run from 9 to 19 January, targeting the significant passenger surge expected during the festive season.

TGSRTC officials identified 9, 10, 12, and 13 January as the primary dates for outbound traffic, with return volumes peaking on 18 and 19 January. To manage the influx, special services will operate from major hubs across Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramghar, LB Nagar, KPHB, Bowenpally, and Gachibowli.

To enhance passenger comfort at these busy boarding points, the Corporation is installing temporary pandals, seating, public address systems, drinking water facilities, and mobile toilets.

A senior TGSRTC officer stated that the management is committed to safe and efficient travel. "Even if return trips for these special buses carry fewer passengers, the Corporation will return empty vehicles promptly to maintain frequency on high-demand routes," the official added.

In line with the state government's long-standing directive for major festivals, fares for these special services will be increased by 1.5 times. This price adjustment applies only to the special buses operating on peak dates (9, 10, 12, 13, 18, and 19 January) for travel within Telangana and to other states. Regular bus fares remain unchanged.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the government confirmed that women will continue to benefit from free transportation on Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses throughout the festival period.

Advance bookings can be made via the official website, and commuters seeking further information can contact the RTC call centre on 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.