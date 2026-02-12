TGSRTC to operate 2,243 special buses for Maha Sivaratri

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will operate 2,243 special buses from February 14 to 16 to facilitate devotees travelling to various Sivaite temples for Maha Shivaratri. In Hyderabad, special services to Srisailam will be available from MGBS, JBS, CBS, IS Sadan, KPHB and BHEL.

Additionally, 273 buses will serve other prominent temples including Komuravelli, Alampur, Umamaheswaram, Palakurthi and Ramappa. TGSRTC is providing tents, seating, drinking water and public address systems at major boarding points. A senior officer stated the deployment includes 781 buses to Srisailam, 416 to Vemulawada, 326 to Keesaragutta, 249 to Edupayala and 71 to Kaleshwaram.

Under government orders, ticket fares for special buses will be revised up to 1.5 times the regular rate during this period. For Edupayala services, these revised fares apply from February 15 to 17. Regular service prices remain unchanged. The corporation confirmed that the free travel scheme for women in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses remains active for special services.

Women passengers are advised to obtain zero tickets. Advance reservations are available for Hyderabad to Srisailam routes. For details, passengers can contact 040-69440000 or 040-23450033, or book via the official website. This massive transport operation ensures that pilgrims can reach their spiritual destinations comfortably while managing the heavy holiday rush across the state. The corporation aims to provide a seamless experience for the lakhs of devotees expected to visit these holy sites during the three-day festival period.

This strategic deployment covers all major spiritual hubs, ensuring every devotee has access to reliable transport during the auspicious occasion.