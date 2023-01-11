Thakre arrives today; to hold meetings with senior Cong leaders & Revanth

Hyderabad: AICC leader and newly appointed Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre will arrive here on Wednesday to hold a series of meetings with senior party leaders and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

It would be the first visit of Thakre to Hyderabad after his appointment as in-charge of Telangana Congress. The senior Congress leader was entrusted the responsibility of ending group politics in the State party unit and chalk out an action plan to emerge as the strong political force in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Party sources said that Thakre will hold separate meetings with senior leaders, Political Affairs Committee (PAC), State Executive and district Congress unit presidents to ascertain the performance of the TPCC leadership.

A senior leader said "the party high command should take a decision on continuing Revanth in TPCC chief post after consulting the senior leaders who raised a banner of revolt against him recently. The senior leaders were opposing Revanth's unilateral decisions in the party and promoting his own group in the party committees. This issue will be the main agenda in the meeting between Thakre and senior leaders".

A group of leaders has already prepared to present a report to the party in-charge in support of Revanth. "The TPCC will not survive in the crucial time without Revanth's leadership. No leader has guts to run the party amid growing political activity, particularly when the BJP is emerging fast as one of the strong political outfits in the State.

Some leaders, who have been fighting for posts, would request party In-charge, to give them priority in the constitution of new committees in the State. Meanwhile, the TPCC is making arrangements to extend a grand welcome the new party in-charge.