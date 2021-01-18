Thallagadda will be developed as model ward: Minister Jagadish

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Thallagadda will be developed as a model ward in Suryapet town and this locality is already under progress with various development works being taken up. Thallagadda area is developing in both directions and this locality is now became a compass for the development that has been taking place in the Suryapet, he added.

On Sunday, he laid the foundation stone for various development works with Rs 213.70 lakh from Urban and Municipal Development Fund. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the SP office is located on the south side, integrated market on the east, mini tank is being constructed on Saddala Cheruvu on north and medical college structures in the west of Thallagadda. People of Suryapet are well aware of the development that has been taking place in the town, without giving scope for politics, he added.

Jagadish clarified that there was no place for political clashes in the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he added. Carving Suryapet as the district headquarters as well as construction of medical college, integrated market and mini tank bund are his few major achievements as people's representative of Suryapet, he explained

The Minister said plans are afoot to renovate famous Venkateswara Swamy temple in Suryapet town. He called upon the people to involve in the town development.

Minister Jagadish Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of compound wall for crematorium (Vaikuntadhamam) with an estimated cost of Rs 35.50 lakh in 12th ward and compound wall to crematorium at Bibigudem in third ward. Also, he laid foundation stone for CC road construction in second ward with an estimated cost of Rs 19.60 lakh; with Rs 8.10 lakh in 41st ward; with Rs 15 lakh in 28th ward; with Rs 10 lakh in 29th

ward; with Rs 15 lakh in 23rd ward; and with Rs 24.50 lakh in 24th ward.

The Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of drainage works along with the construction of CC roads with an estimated cost of Rs 19.50 lakh in seventh ward. Later, Minister Jagadish handed over autos purchased with Rs 51 lakh under Driver-cum-Owner scheme to the beneficiaries.

Municipal Chairperson Perumandla Annapurnamma, Municipal Commissioner Ramanjul Reddy, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Market Committee Chairperson Uppala Lalita, Municipal Vice-Chairman Putta Kishore and TRS State Secretary YV, local councilors Anantula Yadagiri Goud, Raparthi Srinivas and others have accompanied the Minister.