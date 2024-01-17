Thammineni hospitalised

Khammam: Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Thammieni Veerabhadram was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Tuesday under ventilator support. Thammineni suffered breathing issues at his residence in Theldarpalli village in Khammam rural during the day following which he was rushed to a hospital in Khammam. Upon examination, the doctors advised to shift him to Hyderabad for better treatment.He was admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A statement from the hospital informed that the leader suffered from heart dysfunction and abnormality of heartbeat along with kidney dysfunction. “This led to fluid accumulation in lungs necessitating invasive ventilation,” informed the statement. Efforts were being made to remove the fluid from his lungs using medications and controlling his blood pressure.