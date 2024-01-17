  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Thammineni hospitalised

Tammineni Veerabhadram
x

Tammineni Veerabhadram 

Highlights

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was hospitalisedin Hyderabad on Tuesday under ventilator support

Khammam: Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Thammieni Veerabhadram was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Tuesday under ventilator support. Thammineni suffered breathing issues at his residence in Theldarpalli village in Khammam rural during the day following which he was rushed to a hospital in Khammam. Upon examination, the doctors advised to shift him to Hyderabad for better treatment.He was admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A statement from the hospital informed that the leader suffered from heart dysfunction and abnormality of heartbeat along with kidney dysfunction. “This led to fluid accumulation in lungs necessitating invasive ventilation,” informed the statement. Efforts were being made to remove the fluid from his lungs using medications and controlling his blood pressure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X