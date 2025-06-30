THCAA members meet CM, seek advocates housing society at Rjnr

Hyderabad: The Legal CorrespondentTelangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) Executive Committee met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. THCAA President Anumula Jagan, Secretary Khaja Vizarath Ali and other committee members submitted a representation to CM Revanth Reddy highlighting the grievances of High Court Advocates and legal fraternity.

They requested to allocate 50 acres of land around the New High Court Building, which is under construction at Rajendranagar for the establishment of an Advocates Housing Society, which would greatly benefit the legal community.

Moreover, the executive committee congratulated CM Revanth on the allocation of Rs. 1,028 crore for the construction of the New High Court Building at Rajendranagar.

Additionally, they appealed for an annual allocation of Rs. 5 crore to the Telangana High Court Advocates Association to support various developmental and welfare activities for advocates. Furthermore, they requested to extend health insurance benefits to all eligible advocates enrolled post-2019 and to enhance monthly stipend to Junior Advocates from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to support their sustenance and growth in the profession.

They stressed the need of Advocates Protection Act, due to several brutal and disturbing attacks on advocates across the state of Telangana, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among members of the legal profession.

THCAA President Anumula Jagan, Vice President G. Rajeshwar Reddy, Secretary Khaja Vizarath Ali, N. Indrasena Reddy, N. Anirudh, Papiah, Ramu and other executive committee members were present.