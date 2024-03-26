The fist level of Randomisation completes transparently. DC BM Santhosh

The district Collector and the district electoral officer BM Santhosh has stated that, the first fase of randomisation process for the parliament elections has been completed transparently for the allotment of PO, APO, OPO s who will perform election duty in the Gadwal district.

He also said that he had completed the allocation of the election staff as perthe instructions of the State election Commissioner.

The district Collector and election officer BM Santosh said that the election staff has been allocated for Gadwal and Alampur Constituencies in the district through the first fase of Randomisation process and the details are as follows.

The first stage of Randomisation will be conducted for POs APOs on April 15 th and 16th by master trainers for the same election staff.

The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan, Election superintendent Naresh, CPO Lakshman, EDM Shiva and other officials were participated in the morning on Tuesday.




