‘The Hans India’ impact: Dist GCDO inspects Kasturba Gandhi hostel in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: The officials across the district are responding to the story published to lime light by "THE HANS INDIA" on the plight of female students facing in the Kasturba Gandhi dormitory in Shadnagar town.

District Girl Child development officer(GCDO) Usha Rani visited the hostel on Tuesday and inquired about the problems faced by the girl students. The officer said that she will stay with the students in the same hostel for the night and will look at the problems at the field level and work hard to solve the problems faced by the girl students in the hostel.

Earlier, the education officials, revenue, municipal health officials have responded and undertook some repairs along with the electricity problems. The GCDO officer promised all the students to provide all the amenities required and to solve all the problems faced by the students in the hostel.