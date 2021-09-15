The Hans India's focus on city news commendable

The Hans India, published from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and which has now entered the digital world (e-paper), has won the hearts the readers in a very short time. It has come to be known for being an impartial newspaper and always focussed on people's issues.

The focus of the newspaper on city news in Hyderabad edition highlighting the problems of common man is highly commendable as it is making the state administration act.

Special stories, columns and the use of simple language has made this paper popular. Even those who studied in Telugu medium feel comfortable with The Hans India and made it truly a common man's newspaper.

During the Covid pandemic, the paper gave a number of stories to create awareness and spread positivity all around. While local news is its USP, it also gives equal importance to national news and had come up with news and views on issues like Article 370, New Agricultural Acts and many other decisions of the Union government.

The Hans India has always stood for strengthening of nation's integrity and sovereignty. Best wishes on the completion of 'One Decade' and I wish it achieves many more milestones.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy,

BJP national unit co in-charge, Tamil Nadu