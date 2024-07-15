The leader who strives for his constituency’s development

Hyderabad: In the Kukatpally constituency, considered to be a melting pot of people from different regions, states and cultures, MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao won for the straight third time in the recent Assembly polls. In this hat-trick, he won with a majority of over 70,000 votes, turning the tide in his favour, as his party lost majority of the seats across Telangana and Congress came to power.

Considered to be a seasoned politician, Krishna Rao was groomed in the TDP and admires the yesteryears’ superstar and founder of Telugu Desam party N T Rama Rao.

He credits the NTR for developing the locality and the Kukatpally Housing Board which has given the opportunity for scores of settledown and dwell in the area for decades.

For the first time when he won in 2014, Krishna Rao had contested on a TDP ticket. This was the year when Telangana was carved out of the erstwhile AP and the first time MLA had about 1 lakh votes in his kitty with a margin of 43.3% votes, beating the nearest rival G Padma Rao with a margin of 43,186 votes. Interestingly, in the previous polls held in 2009, the TDP was nowhere to be seen as N Jaya Prakash Narayana of Lok Satta Party had won. 2018 was the year when Krishna Rao had contested on TRS (now BRS) ticket and got more than 1,11,000 votes, beating his nearest rival TDP’s Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini.

The three-time MLA remains confident of understanding his constituents and their problems and is boastful of the achievements for the constituency, be it getting the women’s exclusive three-acre park, development of lakes or other amenities. In the constituency which encompasses divisions including Allapur, Balanagar, Moosapet, Fateh Nagar, Bowenpally, part of Begumpet, Balaji nagar, besides KPHB and Kukatpally, Krishna Rao reassures of bringing in further development and resolving the civic issues like traffic congestion.