Prajavani applications should be dealt with expediency: ADC

Mulugu: District Additional Collector P Sreeja directed officials to give high priority to the applications received from the public and solve them expediently.

At the Prajavani programme held on Monday, people submitted appeals concerning revenue department (09), jobs related (06), pending bills (05) to the district Additional Collector Local Organizations P Sreeja.

The Additional Collector directed the concerned officials to deal with the applications on priority.

For the pending issues, he said that it should be solved with high priority.

DRDO Srinivas Kumar, DM&HO Appiah, SC Corporation ED Tula Ravi, District Agriculture Department Officer Vijaya Chandra, DWO Swarnalatha Laina, LDM Raj Kumar, Welfare Department Officer Premalatha and other district officials participated in this programme.