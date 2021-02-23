The Roof Of Telangana Assembly Gets Collapsed

The roof of the Telangana Assembly building collapsed on Monday afternoon. This avoided a major accident in the vicinity of the assembly. The elevation on the east side of the old assembly building collapsed at once making a loud noise. The roof dome of the government VIP Rega Kantarao office building collapsed. Concerned security personnel rushed to the spot. Debris fell in the garden area. However, no one was injured in the incident.

On the other hand, it is known that the Telangana government has undertaken the construction of the new secretariat and assembly buildings. New Assembly buildings are being constructed on the premises of the Roads and Buildings Department in Erramanzil, the new Secretariat on the premises of the present Secretariat. The 'Bhoomi Pooja' was held last year before kick-staring the construction works. KCR laid the foundation stone amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The Telangana Assembly building has a history of hundreds of years. Its construction began during the reign of the 6th Nizam Mahaboob Ali Khan. It is a privilege to have built this building in the past with donations given by the people. Work began in 1905. Construction was completed by December 1913. The building became available during the reign of the 7th Nizam Mir Usman Ali Khan. It was originally known as the 'Mahabubiya Town Hall'. A similar assembly was later formed.

However, the new Assembly building works are going at a brisk pace. Telangana Chief Minister KCR has given a deadline for the construction company to finish the works within the given time.