There are many merits in this proposal

Linking Aadhaar card with liquor is a good idea. Poor people may get discount and there will be no fraud because we can trace the person by his Aadhaar number.

There will be a database and proof of the buyer if any mismatch happens.

If any bottle is found littered one can trace the offender(s) and punish them.

This will make them accountable and responsible citizens. It helps in bringing transparency in sales of liquor and also check adulteration to a large extent.

K Adarsh, PG student