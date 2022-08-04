There will be more by-elections in Telangana, says Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that there are going to be more by-elections in the state like before. He spoke to the media in Bhuvanagiri as part of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra and said thay many MLAs who are facing public opposition who feel that they have no future in the TRS government are preparing to resign.

He said that whenever elections are held in the state, BJP is sure to come to powerand opined that BJP is going to win 60 to 65 seats in the state. He said that out of the four by-elections held in the state, we have won two places. The previous by-election will build the future of the state.

He said that whoever comes to the party with faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership will be included in the party, but those who come for personal interests have no place in the BJP. He clarified that there is no guarantee for anyone in the matter of tickets and that matter will be decided by the party's parliamentary board. However, he assured that everyone in the party will have due respect.



Sanjay reminded that the Komatireddy brothers have praised Modi and BJP schemes on many occasions. However, he clarified that there is no clarity on their inclusion in the party. Bandi Sanjay demanded that CM KCR should respond to the allegations against his family in casino and other affairs. He alleged that many TRS leaders were involved in the casino scam.



The Karimnagar MP said a fast track court should be set up and the investigation should be carried out quickly in Nayeem case ans questioned what happened to the diary and cash seized after the encounter. He said that once the BJP comes to power, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted and justice will be given to the victims.



Bandi Sanjay said that he will discuss with the central government about the inclusion of journalists in Ayushman Bharat. He said that it is the BJP government that will come in the state and will provide railway passes and houses to the journalists. He said that the public struggle will continue till the election. He said that they will know the public problems and put them in the Manifesto.