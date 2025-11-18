Thick fog causing road accidents; avoid travelling at night, advises CP

As dense fog continues to intensify in the region, Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh on Monday appealed to the public to avoid traveling at night and during early morning hours as much as possible.

In a statement, he advised people to refrain from traveling during late-night and pre-dawn hours, noting that the rising fog is leading to road accidents. Singh explained that due to the severe fog, visibility on the roads is very low, making it difficult to identify oncoming vehicles and pedestrians. Even a small lapse during this time can lead to major accidents. He urged citizens to avoid travel during these hours unless it is essential.

Singh outlined precautions for motorists driving in heavy fog. He advised against speeding and requested drivers to proceed carefully and slowly. Because of low visibility, other vehicles, pedestrians, turns and road dividers may not be clearly seen, increasing the risk of accidents. He recommended using headlights on low beam and switching on fog lights.

If travel is unavoidable in emergencies, he advised checking vehicle conditions beforehand—especially brakes, lights and tyres. He cautioned drivers against using mobile phones while driving, overtaking suddenly and violating traffic rules, as these actions could be dangerous.