Thigala Krishna Reddy accuses Sabitha of land grabbings

Rangareddy: In TRS party of Maheshwaram constituency, the group war has come to fore. TRS leader and former MLA Thigala Krishna Reddy has made sensational comments and levelled few allegations on Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. This comes within few days after Badangpet Mayor and two corporators quit TRS and join Congress recently in the presence of Rahul Gandhi under the auspices of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy.

TRS leader and former MLA Thigala Krishna Reddy has alleged that Minister Sabitha was encouraging land grabs within the constituency. He said that even the ponds and school grounds are not being left behind. Thigala Krishna Reddy said that if necessary, hunger strike will also be conducted to limelight all the incidents. He also said that he will soon take all these matters to CM KCR's attention. However, responding to Thigala Krishna Reddy's allegations Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Thigala Krishna Reddy must has been misguided by someone, we will clear the assumptions and this is not a big issue.

The Minister made it clear that if there are allegations of land grabs, the Chief Minister will investigate them and take action. The local people said that besides Education Minister working hard and developing the Maheshwaram constituency, there are many false allegations being spread about the her. They said that people should stop spreading false allegations.