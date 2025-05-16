Third Attempt to Auction Jogulamba Temple Lands Cancelled Due to Low Bidder Turnout

Gadwal: The open auction process for leasing out temple lands belonging to Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple has been cancelled for the third consecutive time due to insufficient participation from bidders.

Initially, the first phase of the open auction was held on April 21, 2025, for six survey numbers associated with the temple's landholdings. However, due to the lack of satisfactory bid amounts, the auction was postponed.

Subsequently, a second attempt was conducted on May 2, 2025 (Friday). Even then, only two individuals came forward by depositing the required earnest money deposit (EMD) for the six survey numbers. As the number of participants was inadequate, the auction could not proceed as per norms and was again postponed.

The third and final scheduled attempt was held today, May 16, 2025 (Friday). This time, for Survey No. 253, only two participants deposited the EMD, and for Survey Nos. 346/1 and 346/3, only one participant came forward. As per the established auction terms and conditions, a minimum of three participants is mandatory for the auction to be considered valid. Due to failure to meet this requirement, the auction process was cancelled once again.

The auction cancellation report concerning the six pending survey numbers will now be forwarded to Sri Regional Joint Commissioner, Endowments Department, Hyderabad, for review. The next steps will be taken in accordance with the instructions received from the higher authorities.

This continued lack of interest in the auction process raises concerns about market value expectations and participation criteria. Authorities are expected to reassess the auction strategy and possibly revise the terms or approach based on further guidance from the Endowments Department.