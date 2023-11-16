This election will decide State’s fate: KTR

Vemulawada: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the ensuing elections would determine the fate of Telangana, hence people should think wisely before voting.

Addressing gatherings at Kathalapur, Rudrangi and Chandurthi mandals in the Vemulawada constituency, he stated that Vemulawada would be adopted and development works expedited after party candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao wins.

KTR said the BJP betrayed former ZP chairperson Tula Uma by promising Vemulawada ticket, but handed over the B-form to another leader. He assured Uma would be given a respectable party post. He said despite losing two years and bearing Rs 1 lakh crore losses due to Covid the State’s development continued under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He added that two more years went into elections and the government properly had six and a half years to govern. The government could bring major development in State which the Congress couldn’t in six decades.

The BRS leader said KCR was the only CM in India who was giving pension of Rs 2,000 to more than 4.5 lakh beedi workers in Telangana. He said the Congress failed to give power and water to people in six decades and is now coming again to seeking votes.

Rao rubbished the statement of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy who said three-hour power supply was sufficient for farmers to irrigate an acre if they could run a 10HP pump set. “The Congress leaders don’t know farming,” he said, asking people if they wanted power or Congress.

‘The Congress leaders are bringing DK Shiva Kumar and Rahul Gandhi to fight KCR and BJP is bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union ministers, and over 15 CMs of different States. “That is why I say this is a fight between Delhi ‘Doras’ and T people. This election will determine the fate of Telangana,” said Rao, while addressing people here.